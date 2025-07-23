Chennai: Cleanliness worker held for jewellery theft

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old cleanliness worker was arrested by the Seven Wells police on Tuesday for stealing her co-worker's gold jewellery weighing eight sovereigns. Yamini of Otteri was arrested based on a complaint by Narasamma (54).

The complainant had gone to Nellore on July 19 to attend her granddaughter's wedding and returned on Sunday to join work. Narasamma kept her eight sovereign chain in her purse as she reported for duty straight from the wedding and left it in the changing room for cleanliness workers on Mint Street.

Narasamma found her purse missing after her shift, prompting her to file a police complaint. After investigations, the police arrested Yamini and recovered six sovereigns of gold chain and Rs 20,000 cash from her. She was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.