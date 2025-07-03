Begin typing your search...
Chennai: Class 12 boy steps in puddle, electrocuted by leaking UG cable
Tension prevailed in the neighbourhood following the incident, as residents gathered in large numbers demanding action against the electricity department officials for poor maintenance, leading to the teenager's death
CHENNAI: A 17-year-old school student died after being electrocuted by stagnant rainwater in Tiruvottiyur, on Wednesday evening.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the incident occurred while the student was returning home after finishing his tuition classes.
Further details awaited.
