Begin typing your search...

    Chennai: Class 12 boy steps in puddle, electrocuted by leaking UG cable

    Tension prevailed in the neighbourhood following the incident, as residents gathered in large numbers demanding action against the electricity department officials for poor maintenance, leading to the teenager's death

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 July 2025 9:43 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-07-03 16:45:34  )
    Chennai: Class 12 boy steps in puddle, electrocuted by leaking UG cable
    X

    Class 12 boy steps in puddle, electrocuted by leaking UG cable 

    CHENNAI: A 17-year-old school student died after being electrocuted by stagnant rainwater in Tiruvottiyur, on Wednesday evening.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the incident occurred while the student was returning home after finishing his tuition classes.

    Further details awaited.

    Youth electrocutedRainwaterTiruvottiyur
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X