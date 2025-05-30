Chennai: Class-12 boy drowns in sea at Kalpakkam

CHENNAI: A class-12 boy drowned in the sea in Kalpakkam on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Rohit (17) of Kalpakkam, who had recently completed schooling in Anupuram Atomic Energy Central School and was about to join college. On Thursday Rohit along with his friends went to the Kalpakkam backwaters for swimming in the evening.

At that time Rohit who went to the deeper part started to drown in the sea and his friends tried to rescue him but all their efforts went in vain. Soon they alerted the local villagers and they rescued Rohit and rushed him to the hospital in Kalpakkam but there he was declared dead. Hari Kesav who also drowned in the sea when he attempted to rescue Rohit was admitted to the private hospital in Chennai.

The Kalpakkam police visited the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH and the police have registered a case. The villagers mentioned that the Backwaters area in Kalpakkam is one of the deepest parts but most of the people are not aware of it and visit the place at night and evening. They requested the district administration to ban swimming in the backwaters as it endangers life.