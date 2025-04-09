Chennai: Class 11 boy kills self over bullying by peers

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old boy, and a Class 11 student at a private school, leapt to his death from the fourth-floor balcony of his home in Chetpet on Wednesday evening.

The boy was allegedly depressed over consistent bullying by some of his classmates, preliminary investigations have revealed.

Residents and staff in the apartment complex who heard the loud thud rushed to find the teenager lying unconscious with blood injuries and took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Chetpet Police are investigating. Police are checking if the deceased minor boy had left behind any suicide note at home.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app