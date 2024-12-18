Chennai city records drop in maximum temperature during the day time

CHENNAI: The capital, Chennai witnessed cloudy skies and moderate spells that brought the maximum temperature down and recorded 25 degree Celsius on Wednesday morning due to the system prevailing over the sea. The weather officials stated that the temperature might drop further from December 20 because of a change in wind flow pattern.

The low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area over the same region on Wednesday. It is likely to move nearly northwestwards towards the north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast during the next 24 hours. Under its influence, many parts of Chennai and neighbouring districts saw light to moderate rains on Wednesday and are likely to continue for the next 24 hours. However, if the current weather system moves above Tamil Nadu, the rainfall activity is likely to reduce.

Meanwhile, Chennai city experienced cold weather in the early morning hours on Wednesday and led to a drop in maximum temperature. It recorded 25 degree Celsius during the daytime due to the northerly wind and no cloud formation. "The drop in temperature level is not abnormal but due to change in weather conditions with cloudy skies and no sunlight. From December 20, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be further reduced by one to two degrees Celsius than normal in the city and suburbs," said P Senthamarai Kannan, director of the area cyclone centre, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

For the next 48 hours, the maximum and minimum is likely to record around 26 degree Celsius to 27 degree Celsius and 23 degree Celsius to 24 degree Celsius at the Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations, respectively. The city might witness light to moderate rain in some areas in the coming days.