Chennai city police permits installation of 1,519 Vinayaga idols
According to Thanthi TV, permission has been granted to install 1,519 idols of the deity across the city.
CHENNAI: The city police has granted permission to place and worship idols of Lord Ganesha in Chennai for Vinayaga Chaturthi.
They also warned that action would be taken against those violating regulations or disturbing public peace.
Vinayaga Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 7 (Saturday).
