Chennai city police commissioner honours mounted police team at 43rd All India Equestrian Championship

CHENNAI: The City Police Commissioner A Arun, on Friday lauded the Chennai Mounted Police team for their exceptional achievements at the 43rd All India Police Equestrian Championship and Mounted Police Duty Meet held from March 10 to March 25, 2025, at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) training base in Haryana.

The Tamil Nadu Police contingent, comprising one Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), one sub inspector 9 male equestrian riders, and 1 female rider, secured multiple medals across categories.

At a special event held on Frida at the Chennai Police Commissionerate in Vepery, Commissioner A. Arun felicitated the winners, including Constable Sukanya, Constable Manikandan, and Horse Groom Aakash, with certificates and rewards. He also inspected the horses that participated in the championship and praised their agility and training.

“The Chennai Mounted Police has showcased exemplary skill and dedication, bringing pride to Tamil Nadu and the nation. Their performance reflects rigorous training and teamwork,” said Commissioner Arun.

The 15-day national championship tested participants in equestrian drills, obstacle courses, dressage, and mounted police duties. The Chennai team’s success underscores Tamil Nadu’s commitment to excellence in specialized policing.