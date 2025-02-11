Chennai Citizen Connect: Residents of Ekkatuthangal wary of uncontrolled dog menace

CHENNAI: Residents of Pillaiyar Koil 5th Street in Ekkattuthangal complained of stray dog menace which poses a threat, especially during the night hours. They claim that none of the civic workers has caught the dogs for anti-rabies vaccination or sterilisation.

"There is a lack of effective birth control measures for stray dogs in the locality. The situation has become a worrisome turn for school children, who face daily threats while commuting. Children have been chased by stray dogs while playing on the street, and though there are no dog bite cases reported in the area we fear because of the current situation," said U Hariharan, a resident of Ekkattuthangal.

"The fear instilled by these encounters has forced parents to restrict their children from playing outside, impacting their overall well-being and hindering their freedom to engage in outdoor activities for the kids. Also, this issue is not limited to daylight alone, during night times it gets even worse," he added.

It has been a threat for those returning from work at night to face similar problems as the stray dog causes anxiety among the residents.

"We have not seen any corporation vehicle to catch the dogs for either vaccination or sterilisation. The stray dog population continues to increase and sometimes dogs from other streets also come and they fight. The civic body should take steps immediately before any dog bite case is reported in the locality," said Sebastien, a commuter.

When contacted a senior Greater Chennai Corporation official said that stray dog sterilisation and vaccination have been provided regularly in the city, and steps have been taken based on public complaints too. “The residents have raised complaints to the local body and it will be addressed soon,” said the official.