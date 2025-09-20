Chennai Citizen Connect | West Tambaram’s busiest road stinks of stagnant sewage

CHENNAI: No respite for the public from sewage water overflow and stagnation in residential areas across the city. It has become a major inconvenience for the people, as the situation worsens during monsoon rains.

Residents and traders on Abdul Razak Road in West Tambaram have expressed concern over sewage water stagnation near the public toilet complex, which has been left unattended for nearly two months.

The Abdul Razak Road is one of the busiest roads in Tambaram, housing the police station, municipal marriage hall, school, police quarters, mosque, and markets with over 500 shops. Thousands of people, including students, use this road every day.

Locals noted that wastewater from the municipal toilet has been flowing onto the road, emanating a foul smell and creating a mosquito menace. “We have no other choice but to cover our noses while crossing the spot. Children and police personnel living nearby are also badly affected,” said Ramanathan, a resident of Tambaram.

The shopkeepers said that their business has dropped as customers avoid the area due to hygiene concerns. As people prefer to shop elsewhere, our livelihood is affected, said a vendor.

Despite repeated complaints, residents said that no action has been taken so far. They have urged the Tambaram Corporation to clear the stagnant sewage water immediately and restore cleanliness.

When contacted, an official from the Tambaram Corporation said, “A few days ago, we cleared the sewage and found the pipeline was broken, and rectified it. Will look into the issue again and take appropriate steps to clear the sewage soon.”