Chennai Citizen Connect: Velappanchavadi road in shoddy condition, residents urge action

CHENNAI: The horror of poor roads is often daunting to commuters; however, despite multiple media reports and public filing complaints to the government, the ordeal of people continues, at least the situation is the same for Iyyappanthangal residents, especially those taking the Velappanchavadi route.

The condition of Velappanchavadi Road has remained the same for nearly a decade, allege people. Though the residents have filed many complaints with Thiruverkadu municipality and also with the CM cell, no real-time action has been taken so far.

In December last year, the Tiruverkadu municipality administration planned to relay the roads, approximately a 2 km road from Velappanchavadi junction to Noombal Main Road. Though the municipality commissioner assured that roads will be finished and laid out by March this year, it is a shock to the residents that the department has not even started the work.

Speaking to DT Next, Senthil Kumar, a resident of Iyyappanthangal, said, “After a resident of the area filed a complaint with the CM Cell in October 2024, the Chief Minister’s Office had directed the municipal administration department to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) and relay the roads. And, the same was also promised by officials. But, all in vain.”

“The stretch will usually have several heavy vehicles operating and regular two and four-wheelers taking the route to commute to the office every day, it is no doubt one of the busiest routes in the area. Despite this, not properly maintained,” added the resident.

As assured, the residents urge the government to quickly execute the DPR to prevent any untoward incidents.

The concerned department officials did not respond when contacted.