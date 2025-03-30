Chennai Citizen Connect: Trash mountain near Tiruneermalai irks residents, devotees

CHENNAI: Irked over the garbage dumping near Tiruneermalai, residents urged the Tambaram Corporation to clear the waste immediately.

A dumpyard at Visuvasapuram in Pammal comes under zone one of the Tambaram Corporation. The garbage collected in Pammal, Tiruneermalai, and Pallavaram would be dumped in the one-acre dump yard daily.

As the dumpyard is small, the garbage will be segregated and taken to the dumpyard in Aapur in Kancheepuram every day. However, for the past few months, the garbage has not been cleared regularly, and the mountain of waste has accumulated in the small dumpyard.

Because the dumpyard is close to Tiruneermalai, the devotees from Pallavaram, Pammal, Pozhichalur, Kundrathur, and Anakaputhur face major inconvenience as they have to cross it on their way to the temple. The devotees and residents are forced to cover their noses while crossing the place as the foul smell emanating from the yard is unbearable.

Krishnamoorthy, an activist from Tiruneermalai, said earlier the garbage was first cleared once a week, but at present they have been left uncleaned for months.

Despite requesting the Corporation several times to remove the mounting waste at the small dumpyard, no response from the corporation officials to date.

When contacted, an official from the Tambaram Corporation said the garbage was being cleared; however, they would look into the issue and take appropriate steps to move the trash regularly.