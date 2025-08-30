Chennai Citizen Connect: Tirusulam subway poses safety risk for commuters

CHENNAI: Commuters have raised concerns about the poor maintenance of the pedestrian subway, which connects Tirusulam railway station, Chennai Airport, and the metro station. Despite serving thousands daily, the subway is reportedly unsafe.

Several lights inside the subway do not function, and some tube lights hang dangerously low, posing the risk of electric shock, especially to children.

Loose wires are visible at multiple points, and during power cuts, the stretch becomes pitch dark, forcing commuters to rely on mobile torches.

“It is scary for women and senior citizens,” said Suresh Kumar, a metro commuter from Chromepet.

Passengers also said the subway floods up to two feet during the monsoon, making it nearly impossible to cross without wading through dirty water.

“For the elderly, it is a nightmare,” said Lakshmi Narayanan, a resident of Pallavaram.

The lift installed for senior citizens and differently-abled commuters has reportedly been out of order for years.

“I often travel with my mother, who has knee problems. The lift is just a showpiece now,” said R Priya, a commuter from Tambaram.

When contacted, officials from the National Highways Department said the maintenance works are handled by private contractors.

Repairs to electrical fittings will be completed before the monsoon, and the non-functional lift will also be restored, they assured.