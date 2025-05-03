Chennai Citizen Connect: Thirumalai Nagar residents warn of protest if drainage issue not fixed

CHENNAI: The residents of Thirumalai Nagar expressed concern over the broken underground drainage pipeline and demanded that the Tambaram Corporation repair it immediately.

The Thirumalai Nagar North extension comes under Ward 22 of the Tambaram Corporation. The underground drainage pipeline in the area broke a month ago and the sewage water has flooded the street, forcing people to walk through the drainage mixed with water.

Highlighting the plight of residents, S Krishnamoorthy, a resident of Thirumalai Nagar, said the area has now become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, significantly increasing the chances of people getting infected by deadly diseases. He added that they cannot walk on the road without covering their nose.

The residents pointed out that despite requesting the Tambaram Corporation staff several times to repair the broken pipeline. They added nothing has materialised to date.

The residents also noted that their ward councillor’s request has not been taken into consideration as the councillor is an independent candidate. The villagers warned of a protest by blocking the highway if the issue is not fixed at the earliest.

When contacted, an official from Tambaram Corporation said there are some issues with the pipeline and works to fix them are under way. The pipeline will be repaired and the stagnant drainage water on the road will be removed soon.