Chennai Citizen Connect: Temporary patching not enough, Tambaram commuters want NH service road relaid

CHENNAI: Several thousand commuters and long-distance travellers use the Grand Southern Trunk Road, also known as the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway, every day. The service road along the NH is subjected to an equal amount of wear and tear daily. It is one of the busiest roads in the state, witnessing heavy vehicular traffic.

Navigating the service road's stretch from Tambaram Court to the Sanatorium - dented, damaged and filled with potholes - has become a daunting task for Tambaram commuters relying on the route for their routine.

Regular commuters complain that the damaged road has become a nightmare for the public, especially for motorists. The situation turns worse during the rains as inundation hides potholes, leading to frequent accidents and vehicle damage.

"This is a busy stretch. Thousands of people use it daily to reach the Tambaram court, other nearby government offices, and Tambaram MEPZ. But the road condition has been ignored for years," said R Ramadas, a regular commuter.

Residents point out that both Tambaram Corporation and the Highways Department were aware of the issue, but no proper repair has been carried out. They say temporary patchwork does not last, and the road goes back to the same state within weeks.

Locals have now urged the civic body and the Highways authorities to take immediate steps to properly relay the service road. We are not asking for temporary fixes. A proper re-laying is the only solution, residents stressed.

Official sources from Tambaram Corporation stated that the road is under the maintenance of the Highways Department. "We are in touch with the highways department, and soon the road will be relaid," they said.