Chennai Citizen Connect | Sunken manhole on PH Road near Shenoy Nagar poses risk to motorists

CHENNAI: A sunken manhole right in the middle of the busy Poonamallee High Road is posing a serious risk to the motorists, especially those travelling by two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, and smaller vehicles, besides inconveniencing the public due to splashing of sewage water when bigger vehicles pass by.

The manhole on the arterial road near the Shenoy Nagar traffic signal had sunken around a month ago. However, despite the stretch being used by thousands of vehicles, the authorities have not taken any action.

“Around noon on Monday, an elderly couple passing by the spot on a moped had a narrow escape after the senior citizen riding the vehicle almost lost control after riding over the manhole. The vehicles coming behind them had to apply a sudden brake to avoid hitting them. The woman riding pillion, also aged and wearing a back brace, was seen limping away to the side of the road,” said R Rajesh, a regular commuter who saw the incident.

Besides the risk of a fall or other mishaps that those on smaller vehicles face, it also causes inconvenience to the people during the morning hours when the sewer under the manhole is nearly full. When bigger vehicles pass over the spot, the sewage stagnating over the manhole gets splashed. While those not aware of it get smeared with wastewater, regular riders slow down in anticipation, which often leads to further traffic snarls at the spot that is already narrow.

A police constable posted at the spot told DT Next that senior traffic police officers were alerted about the issue, and they have informed the Revenue Inspector of the Greater Chennai Corporation. It would be rectified soon, the official added.