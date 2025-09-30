Chennai Citizen Connect: Steel bollards at Villivakkam station pose hurdles for visually impaired

CHENNAI: The steel bollards installed at the entrance of Villivakkam railway station from the market side are creating difficulties for commuters, particularly for visually impaired people.

The bollards were placed by the railways to prevent unauthorised vehicles from entering railway premises, a measure with good intent. However, the initiative is now causing trouble for those who rely on unobstructed access.

Every day, around five visually impaired sellers, who are friends, gather at the station before starting their work. They navigate across the iron bars to reach a nearby tea shop and market to purchase commodities. The bollards, however, make this movement challenging.

“In most cases, autos and two-wheelers are parked near the iron bars. Even though we are regular commuters, the congestion caused by the bars and parked vehicles creates confusion. We have to be extra cautious to avoid hitting the bars or vehicles,” said N Kannan, a visually impaired seller.

“Adding to the chaos, stray cattle often wander along the path, making it even more difficult. We hope something can be done to address this issue,” said another visually impaired commuter.

Similar iron bars are also present at stations like Perambur. Even regular passengers struggle to move through these barriers, particularly when rushing to catch trains.

Attempts to contact Southern Railway officials for comment or action were unsuccessful, as they could not be reached.