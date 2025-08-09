Chennai Citizen Connect: Speed breakers necessary on Kamarajar Salai, say residents

CHENNAI: The Perungalathur residents are demanding speed breakers on the Kamarajar Salai to prevent frequent accidents witnessed on the stretch.

The Kamarajar Salai in Perungalathur is one of the busiest roads in the area. As the road is located adjacent to Perungalathur flyover, the people who are coming from the city would travel by the road to reach Old Perungalathur, Vandalur and Mudichur.

As there are no proper speed breakers, it is turning out to be an accident zone. The residents said that a few days ago, two teenage boys who were speeding on the road were involved in a head-on collision, resulting in a serious injury.

Mahendra Boopathi, President of Perungalathur Welfare Association, said that this is not the only incident.

“Over the past three years, the same stretch has witnessed several serious accidents, many resulting in fractured limbs and head injuries. Despite multiple representations from the welfare association and media coverage, the authorities have failed to act,” he said.

“Every time someone is injured, we highlight the issue. But the traffic police and Tambaram Corporation are not taking it seriously,” he added.

Locals also pointed out that while the Corporation collects crores in taxes, with Zone 4 alone contributing over 65 crore, there is little to show in terms of road safety.

“How many more accidents should happen before officials act? Are they waiting and watching for more people to suffer?” a commuter questioned.

When contacted, An official of Tambaram Corporation told DT Next that the authorities concerned will look into the issue and initiate steps to construct the speed breakers soon.