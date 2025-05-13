Chennai Citizen Connect: Snail-paced bridge construction in Aminjikarai annoys residents

CHENNAI: The residents of Amman Koil Street in Aminjikarai expressed their grievances over the snail-paced bridge construction work.

The bridge provides a connection for the residents to the 2nd Main Road in Tiruvalluvarpuram.

To recall, the bridge was demolished, and construction started after the northeast monsoon season ended in December last year. However, the construction works stopped abruptly, and there has been no progress since then.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has initiated the demolition of bridge works nearly six months ago.

In the first two months, work happened briskly; later, the pace of work gradually reduced. Now the construction process has been halted and there has been no progress in work during the last month.

K Selvam, a resident of Choolaimedu, lamented, “Tiruvalluvarpuram 2nd Main Road and its adjoining places are low-lying. During monsoon rain, rainwater overflows from the Cooum river canal. Last week, a few people dangerously crossed the bridge with the help of a small iron ladder.”

Amman Koil Street is a congested area, and people residing here seek the help of the bridge to reach the adjoining areas for purchasing household articles and other emergencies.

A resident of Amman Koil Street in Aminjikarai said, “The bridge helps us to reach the nearby commercial establishments. Without the bridge, we go around three streets to buy groceries, sanitary napkins and medicine. Finishing the work at the earliest will ease our daily burden.”

When DT Next contacted a Greater Chennai Corporation official, he stated, “The plans are under way for re-modification of the bridge. The construction work will start at the earliest.”