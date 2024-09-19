Chennai Citizen Connect: Shoddy road leads to shiny new highway

CHENNAI: Shoddy road conditions are something that the residents of Chennai have been dealing with for a long time. Similarly, the commuters using the service road on the Chennai-Kolkata highway have had difficulty riding on the poor road for a long time.

The commuters allege that due to heavy vehicles continuously taking the route, the roads continue to be in adverse condition, forcing commuters to endure it silently.

Speaking to DT Next, a commuter said, "The road conditions are extremely poor, making it strenuous for people to ride through. There have also been instances of people falling off the two-wheeler due to potholes in the stretch."

The commuters are left with no choice but to use the service road as it must be taken to reach the highway.

"To reach the highway, the vehicles take left towards the Chennai bypass from the MMBT junction and move towards Redhills. But, the ride is hardly seamless for the public. There are chances of fatalities, too," said another commuter.

Though the Chennai-Kolkata highway was laid recently and is in outstanding condition for the public, the service road is a dog in the manger for the people.

"We request the department to lay the service road as soon as possible to prevent fatalities. People are forced to use the bad road because it is vital to reach the highway. Hence, we request the department to act promptly," a resident requested.

Department officials could not be reached when contacted.