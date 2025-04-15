Chennai Citizen Connect: Sewage overflow irks Nehru Nagar residents in Pammal

CHENNAI: Sewage overflow is not a new issue for the residents of Chennai. This has become a recurring problem all over the city. If that was not enough, people in the suburbs also face similar situations, and most of the roads experience the mess caused by the overflow of sewage drains.

The situation in Pammal’s Nehru Nagar First Street is no different. The residents have been complaining about the overflowing sewage on the street. Most of the people living in the area use the street and have been facing the hardship of crossing the filth on almost all days.

"This issue has been prevailing for several months. Despite raising complaints several times, no action has been taken by the officials concerned. The toll-free number only takes in complaints, but there is no follow-up after that. No major steps are taken to resolve civic concerns, " said Saji Kumar, a resident in the area.

The overflowing sewage also poses a health hazard to the people. The residents claim that the area has become very prone to the mosquito menace.

"As the road is situated near a school, a large number of students and parents walk through this flowing dirt. The stench from this wastewater causes difficulty for the pedestrians and the residents, and the sellers nearby. There are also two mini halls located just near it, affecting the people who come to attend functions," Saji Kumar added.

If not attended to, the situation could turn worse during the rains. Sewage mixing with stagnated rainwater will worsen the situation.

The officials attached to the Tambaram Corporation were not responding to several calls from DT Next.