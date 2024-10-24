Chennai Citizen Connect: Sewage overflow a constant woe for Ekkattuthangal residents

CHENNAI: The residents of Pillaiyar Koil Third Street in Ekkatuthangal have been raising the issue of sewage overflow for several months now. The problem worsens during the monsoon season, as rainwater mixes with sewage, leaving residents to wade through the sewage water.

Locals woe that sewage overflows constantly in their area, which becomes unbearable during monsoon. The issue remains unresolved despite flagging the issue several times to the Metro Water board.

Vijayalakshmi, a resident, informed that the civic authorities cleaned up the stagnated water recently, but the overflowing persists. “The excess water was drained, but the overflow of the sewage is the main problem,” she added.

Abhishek, another resident of the locality, points out that the sewage overflow can be a hotbed of diseases as the residents, especially children, are regularly exposed to the unsanitary situation.

Residents urge the Metro Water board authorities to find a permanent solution to this issue as they are also concerned about the health implications of living with sewage overflow. While the local body is undertaking various measures to prepare for flooding and prevent sewage overflow, Pillaiyar Koil Third Street in Ekkatuthangal has not received much attention from them.

As the monsoon has set in, residents remain hopeful that authorities will take concrete steps to address their concerns. Meanwhile, local civic body officials assured the problem would be addressed, and they would fix the manhole to prevent sewage overflow.