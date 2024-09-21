Chennai Citizen Connect: Run lift at Hindu College rly station, say commuters

CHENNAI: The commuters at the Hindu College railway station located in the Chennai Central to Arakkonam section demand the lift services to be open to the public. The railway station is situated near a college which has around 6,000 students. The station has a huge number of college students, office goers and other passengers travelling to Chennai who depend on the station for commuting.

"The lift works were started more than three years ago and were completed six months ago and it is yet to be opened for the passengers. The foot over bridge (FOB) in the station is also steep so it would be helpful for the passengers if the lift is operational," said Sridhar Kumar, secretary of Pattabiram Gopalapuram Makkal Seva Sangam. There seems to be some bureaucratic hurdle in opening the facility, he added.

The commuters, especially senior citizens and persons with disabilities, find it difficult to climb the FOB and reach the opposite sides. The lift would solve their difficulty to reach the other side, said another commuter.

When contacted an official attached to the Chennai division of Southern Railway said, "The lift is not open to the public as there are a few minor works which are yet to be completed. But, the lift would be open to the public soon after the works are completed."