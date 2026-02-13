Chennai Citizen Connect: Road works choke traffic in T Nagar following forced diversions

The State Highways Department is constructing a 3.2 km flyover on Anna Salai from Teynampet to Saidapet. As part of traffic management measures, the Traffic Police diverted a large volume of vehicles towards Giriappa Road in T Nagar.

However, the Greater Chennai Corporation has also begun construction of stormwater drains on the road, resulting in partial barricading and narrowing of the already limited carriageway.

Residents and motorists said Giriappa Road is a relatively narrow residential street that was never designed to handle sustained traffic from a major arterial corridor such as Anna Salai.

With buses, cars and two-wheelers now using the stretch throughout the day, congestion has become routine, particularly during morning and evening peak hours.

Suriya Karthikeyan, a resident of Giriappa Road, said the concurrent execution of the two projects had severely worsened the situation.

“This road cannot handle the diverted traffic. With the drain work also in progress, the usable road width has shrunk, leading to frequent bottlenecks and long tailbacks,” he said.