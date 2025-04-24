Chennai Citizen Connect: Resume road re-laying work, urge Viduthalai Nagar residents

CHENNAI: The residents of Viduthalai Nagar in Sunnambu Kolathur, a sub locality in Kovilambakkam, have expressed concern over the poor condition of road and demanded the relaying work that has been stalled for two months be resumed immediately.

The interior roads and streets across the city remain in poor condition. The residents of Viduthalai Nagar in Sunnambu Kolathur, a sub locality in Kovilambakkam are also facing similar issues. They alleged that the road relaying work on 1st Street commenced two months ago, adding that it has been delayed for no reason.

Pointing out to the poor condition of the 200-meter road, the residents lament that they are left with no other options to access the main road. They highlighted that motorists and residents skidding and sustaining injuries while plying through this road has become a common issue. Though several complaints were raised with the civic authorities, no action has been taken to date and the road condition is worsening.

“It would take only a day to re-lay the road. The commuters are posed with the threat of skidding due to the poor maintenance of the road. Not just motorists, but even pedestrians find it inconvenient to walk on the road,” said Raju Rajesh, a resident of Viduthalai Nagar.

Another resident of Viduthalai Nagar, S Ravi, stated, “The 1st street filled with rubble and mud has led to a spike in pollution in the area. The residents also highlighted that the road has become prone to skidding, increasing the chances of accidents. It is to be noted that many school students and senior citizens use this road to reach the 200 feet radial road.”

When DT Next contacted, an official in the Tambaram Corporation stated, “I will direct the official concerned to take immediate action to repair the road.”