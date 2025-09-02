Chennai Citizen Connect: Restore wall around pond, urge residents of Semmencheri

CHENNAI: Ahead of the northeast monsoon, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has been taking several steps to desilt canals, instal German technology eco-blocks in playgrounds, and renovate ponds to reduce inundation in the city.

Whereas, the residents of Subha Chandra Bose Street, Semmancheri, alleged that the civic body have failed to reconstruct the wall of the pond in the locality, which collapsed a year ago.

The local body is now maintaining 250 ponds within the city limits. To further recharge the groundwater level and to store excess rainwater, the ponds are being renovated across the city.

G Sathish, a resident and activist of Semmencheri, pointed out that “there is a pond adjacent to the Subha Chandra Bose Street, and its retaining wall when the area was under the control of the village panchayat. On August 5 last year, due to heavy rains, the wall collapsed, and it has still not been restored,” Said Sathish.

Further, he addressed, “A year has passed since the incident happened, several reminders have been sent to the civic authorities, and no action has been taken to resolve this issue. We have hardly a month for the monsoon season. I earnestly urge the Chennai Corporation to prioritise the restoration work at the earliest to prevent further damage to the pond.

Another resident, preferring anonymity, said, “The road adjacent to the wall is being used by the residents. Making a pedestrian walkway around the pond would be helpful for senior citizens. Despite several complaints registered through the corporation's complaint number, no action has been taken yet.”

When DT Next contacted an official of the Greater Chennai Corporation, “I will inform the official concerned to look into the issue. Also, we are planning to complete all the renovation works in the parks before the advent of the northeast monsoon.”

Further, the area engineer added, “We have informed the status to GCC, and once the funds are allotted for the project, works will begin.”