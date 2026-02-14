Chennai Citizen Connect: Residents raise concerns over deteriorating Sakthi Nagar park

CHENNAI: The residents of Sakthi Nagar in Tambaram have raised serious concerns over the deteriorating condition of the local park, alleging prolonged neglect and lack of maintenance.
The Shakthi Nagar park is situated in Ward 59 under Zone 4 of the Tambaram Corporation. According to residents, children’s play equipment and outdoor fitness apparatus were delivered to the park nearly a month ago. However, the materials remain piled up inside the premises without being installed. Locals say this has not only spoiled the appearance of the park but also that children who visit the park are unable to play.
"The equipment has been lying here for weeks. Children come to the park hoping to play, but there is nothing usable,” said Harish, a resident of the area.
Official sources said that the infrastructure of the park will be developed soon, as funds have been allocated for its development in the recent Corporation budget
In addition to the stalled installation work, residents reported anti-social activity in the park at night.
This has reportedly created a sense of fear among women, children and senior citizens, who now hesitate to visit the park even during early morning or evening hours for a regular walk.
The residents claim that overgrown bushes inside the park have led to the presence of snakes and other venomous creatures. Morning walkers in particular say they are anxious about their safety. Despite repeated complaints to concerned municipal officials, residents said that no effective action has been taken so far.
They have urged the Tambaram Corporation to immediately clear the overgrown trees, install the play and fitness equipment, and ensure adequate lighting and security measures inside the park.
“We are not asking for anything new. We only want the park to be made functional and safe for our children and elders,” said Ezhumalai, a resident of Sakthi Nagar.
