Chennai Citizen Connect: Residents raise concerns over deteriorating Sakthi Nagar park

The Shakthi Nagar park is situated in Ward 59 under Zone 4 of the Tambaram Corporation. According to residents, children’s play equipment and outdoor fitness apparatus were delivered to the park nearly a month ago. However, the materials remain piled up inside the premises without being installed. Locals say this has not only spoiled the appearance of the park but also that children who visit the park are unable to play.

"The equipment has been lying here for weeks. Children come to the park hoping to play, but there is nothing usable,” said Harish, a resident of the area.