Chennai Citizen Connect: Residents of Old Washermenpet irked by slow pace of SWD work

CHENNAI: CThe slow-paced stormwater drain works in Old Washermenpet is putting a damper on the routine of commuters using the Tiruvottiyur High Road near Sir Thiyagraya College Metro Station.

R Ramesh, a local civic activist, explained the footfall the road is subjected to, “The works were started two months ago and are not completed yet. The road is used by students and parents visiting the Chennai Corporation School located nearby. The road is also situated opposite to a theatre.”

“Storm water drain construction has been going on for a long time. They have damaged the sewerage line and the work is left uncompleted. The area has become unsafe for school children, and metro and bus commuters. Due to this sewerage line damage, the newly constructed storm water drains are fully submerged and emanate a horrible stench, inconveniencing commuters,” he added.

When contacted, the ward 42 councillor of Chennai Corporation, M Renuka said, “The old storm water drains were constructed during the British period and both storm water drain and sewage were in the same line. Now, under North Chennai Development Plan, the new lines are being constructed. The old line with the running water is being demolished, so the work can only be carried at a slow pace. Only 15 metres of work is pending. The regional deputy commissioner inspected the work two days ago and has already instructed to accelerate the process. The sudden rains at night also affected the work, and during the day there are limitations due to vehicular traffic. But it will be completed soon.”