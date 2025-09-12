Chennai Citizen Connect: Residents demand proper upkeep of Elango Park in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: Residents of Vedasachalam Nagar in Kancheepuram have demanded proper maintenance of the public park in the locality.

The residents claimed that Elango Park, which was supposed to be a green space for children and elders, has now turned into a dumping spot and is filled with garbage, emitting a foul smell.

The public park is situated in the 44th ward on Elango Street in Kancheepuram. The park was once used by hundreds of people every day, especially by adults for their routine jogging.

However, now the condition of the park has worsened as the trees inside have not been trimmed, and many branches are hanging dangerously. Locals fear that they may fall and injure children or senior citizens who visit the park.

“Our kids have stopped going there to play. Even walkers feel unsafe. The park has become a hazard instead of a place for recreation,” said Ramya, a resident.

The residents said we have submitted a petition to the Kancheepuram Corporation Commissioner and demanded immediate cleaning of the park, proper waste removal, and trimming of trees to avoid accidents. They also urged the civic body to take regular maintenance measures so that the park remains usable for the public.

An official from the Kancheepuram Corporation said that there are plans to clean the park and trim the branches, and soon the work will begin. “The public can have a nice time at the park like before,” the official mentioned.

