Chennai Citizen Connect: Repair accident-prone Valliammal Road soon, urge Purasawalkam residents

CHENNAI: With the Greater Chennai Corporation taking steps to rectify the damaged and pothole-ridden roads in the city before the onset of the northeast monsoon, several roads are left out due to officials' apathy.

The severely damaged and poorly managed Valliammal Road in Purasawalkam has become accident-prone, posing a threat to regular commuters.

In total, four schools, with around 6,000 students, are located in and around the 250-metre Valliammal Road. It witnesses bumper-to-bumper traffic during peak hours – 8.00 to 8.30 am and 3.30 to 4.00 pm.

“Despite several complaints registered through the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) helpline number (1913), GCC officials have not yet taken any action. Last week, moderate rain in the evening filled the potholes on the road, and a woman and her child fell and suffered minor injuries,” said M Krishnan, an auto driver.

The residents and commuters use the Valliammal Road via Alagappa Road and Ritherdon Road to reach the Poonamallee High Road.

“The entire stretch of Valliammal Road is in bad shape. The bumpy road with potholes has remained in poor condition for a considerable time. Though repair work of a sewage manhole lid near the CSI Ewart Global School is under way, the regular movement of vehicles has damaged the manhole further,” said a resident of Subbiah Naidu Street.

When DT Next contacted, an official of the Chennai corporation stated, “We are relaying the damaged roads in the city. The works are expected to be completed before the northeast monsoon. The Valliammal Road will be repaired soon.”