Chennai Citizen Connect: Remove blue barricades on MTH Road junction in Villivakkam, urge commuters

CHENNAI: In August 2024, the blue barricades placed by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) at the junction connecting Konnur High Road, Madras–Tiruvallur High Road (MTH Road), and New Avadi Road are posing a threat to commuters in Villivakkam.

Though earlier the department swiftly removed these barricades that were blocking the view of vehicles coming from Konnur High Road and the MTH Road, once again the barricades have been erected for undergoing tower works at the junction.

The blue barricades placed by CMRL for the construction of the Metro Rail across the city have already been taking up road space and end up creating bottlenecks on the road. But, the placement of these barricades, especially at the MTH Road junction, had once again irked commuters.

Speaking to DT Next, a commuter said, “While coming from the Padi bridge and taking the New Avadi Road, a barricade is placed at the junction. Unfortunately, the particular barricade has been peeping out so much that commuters are unable to view the vehicles coming from the MTH Road, towards Padi bridge." The commuter further noted that the placement of this barricade can cause accidents as the view of the vehicles coming from the other side is obstructed.

“On this stretch, the vehicles are often speeding, and in case of view getting obstructed, there are high chances of the vehicles colliding with one onto the other,” added another commuter.

The commuters and residents in the area further claimed that, unfortunately, government departments have not taken any action to either station traffic personnel or place a warning sign to prevent untoward incidents.

CMRL officials and the civic body did not respond when contacted.