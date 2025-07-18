Chennai Citizen Connect: Remove bins eating into AP Road in Choolai, urge daily commuters

CHENNAI: The ongoing Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) works in the city have escalated traffic congestion on several interior and main roads in the city.

Similarly, the Avadhanam Papier Road, popularly known as AP Road, in Choolai not only witnesses heavy traffic but has been narrowed down by garbage bins kept on the road, eating up much-needed space.

If the bins are becoming a problem, adding to the woes are parked vehicles on the pedestrian walk, and uncleared construction debris, forcing the pedestrians onto the road.

Most of the commuters, including motorists, use the AP Road to reach Choolai, Purasawalkam, Pulianthope, Perambur Barracks Road, Sowcarpet, Wall tax road and Raja Muthiah Road and other neighbourhoods in north Chennai. The 700-metre stretch has become congested since CMRL began their works on Perambur Barracks Road.

"The pavements of Avadhanam Papier Road are encroached and used as two-wheeler and car parking spaces by the residents. The vehicles are parked on either side, entirely eating up the footpaths. Due to this, we are forced to use the road for walking," said P Ramesh, a resident of Choolai.

Further, he added, "The Greater Chennai Corporation is responsible for clearing the construction and demolition waste on the roadside. The GCC also has the authority to penalise the violators. A few months ago, the local body appointed the members of the monitoring committee. to scrutinise the illegal dumping of construction waste on the roadside."

Concerning the statement, M Younis, a resident of Purasawalkam, said, "For months, the garbage bin has been placed almost in the middle of the road, which has inconvenienced everyone who uses Avadhanam Papier Road to reach Perambur Barracks Road, Choolai High Road, Elephant Gate Street and other areas. Though the cleanliness workers clean the road, they do not clear the garbage spilling out 0f the bins," said M Younis.

When DT Next contacted Rajeshwari Sridhar, the councillor of ward 58, she said, "I will inform the Chennai corporation officials to take immediate action to clear the bin.