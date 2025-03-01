Chennai Citizen Connect: Re-lay roads at Kilpauk Garden soon, urge residents

CHENNAI: While on the one hand, commuters and residents welcome the decision of Chennai Corporation to re-lay new roads, on the other hand, many are furious over the delay to re-lay new roads and milled roads posing a threat to the public.

The commuters claim facing difficulty in riding on the poor road and raise concerns of accidents. They allege that due to high vehicular movement in the route, the roads continue to be in adverse condition, forcing commuters to endure it silently.

Speaking to DT Next, a parent of a child studying in a private school said, "The Kilpauk Garden Road was milled a few days ago, but not re-layed swiftly. With a school nearby and many children taking the route, there is a possibility of accidents due to the road."

The parents further went on to add that due to shoddy roads, and high vehicular movement, especially during school hours, commuters face difficulty in navigating the route.

Another commuter said, "Kilpauk Garden Road is already one of the busiest routes in the location. Though the department has milled the road to re-lay it, why is there a delay? The department should act promptly before any untoward accidents unfold."

The residents, shop owners and commuters have requested the department concerned to lay the road at the earliest to prevent any fatalities in the area.

A traffic police stationed at the location said, "The corporation department is completing one location at a time and it seems roads at Kilpauk Garden will be relayed soon."