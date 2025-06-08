Chennai Citizen Connect: Re-lay road dug up for Metro Water works, urge Tondiarpet locals

CHENNAI: Roads being damaged by underground Metro Water works and not being relaid after the work has become a major issue across the city.

The road in Periyar Street, IOC Nedunchiziyan Nagar, in Tondiarpet, has become unusable after the completion of the Metro Water works, complain the residents.

“Over 300 residents are grappling with severe inconveniences due to prolonged road disruptions caused by Metro Water works. The roads have been dug up for sewerage and water pipeline projects for over five months.

However, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has failed to relay them, leaving the area in disarray,” said Jaiganesh LM, a civic activist.

“The damaged roads, riddled with potholes and uneven surfaces, have become a daily hazard, especially for two-wheelers and pedestrians. Despite repeated complaints to the GCC and the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewage Board (CMWSSB), delays persist, with the GCC awaiting a no-objection certificate from CMWSSB to proceed with restoration,” Jaiganesh added.

With the northeast monsoon approaching, residents fear worsening conditions and demand immediate road relaying to ensure safety and alleviate health concerns.

The authorities must prioritise swift action to restore roads in Tiruvottiyur and address the community's grievances, lamented the residents.

During dry weather, dust from the disturbed roads triggers allergies and respiratory issues among residents, while rainy conditions turn the streets slippery, increasing the risk of accidents.

“During rains, the area turns muddy and the motorists skid and fall often. Even though several complaints were raised no action has been taken to date,” said Senthil Murugan, a resident in the area.

When contacted, Ward 38 councillor Nethaji U Ganesan said, “The previous government constructed the road with lower heights. Now we are planning to increase the height of three roads and tenders have been allocated. Works are expected to be completed within two months.”