Chennai Citizen Connect: Re-lay milled Old Mambalam Road soon, urge commuters

CHENNAI: Commuters and motorists plying via Saidapet and West Mambalam are facing difficulties due to the milled Old Mambalam Road that awaits relaying.

The commuters are left with no other option but to ride through the damaged road when traveling from Govindan Road. The ongoing Metro Water sewage pipeline installation work on the road has added to the traffic woes. Additionally, a government school is located on the street, resulting in the highest volume of traffic and congestion.

Explaining the difficulties, A Ezhil, a resident of West Mambalam, said, “I use a mask to protect myself from the dust pollution caused by the poor condition of the road. Several accidents have happened over the past two weeks. Even in the light rain, the road becomes slippery, and a senior citizen fell and sustained minor injuries.”

A petty shop owner, sharing his plight, said that he keeps dusting the packed food items for better sales. A lathe workshop owner noted that the authorities concerned should consider dust pollution and initiate steps to ensure early completion of the relaying of the milled road.

Another regular commuter and college student, A Stephen Raj, said, “Hundreds of commuters using the milled road are posed with risk of skidding. In addition, traffic occurs between 8.30 am to 10.30 am due to high vehicular movement and office goers, and students get delayed to college and the workplace.”

The ward councillor, M Sridhiran, told DT Next, “The road relaying work is delayed due to the ongoing Metro Water pipe installation work. The proposal was made earlier, and an administrative sanction has been issued to re-lay the 800-meter stretch from Govindan Road to Jones Road. It will take two days to mill the entire Old Mambalam Road, and within a week, the road will be completely ready for use.”