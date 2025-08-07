Chennai Citizen Connect: Re-lay milled Choolaimedu High Road, residents urge GCC

CHENNAI: Nearly two weeks ago, the GCC milled the 1.4 km stretch of the vital Choolaimedu High Road, which is frequently used by hundreds of commuters, including office workers, students, and residents, to access Arcot Road and Nelson Manickam Road. Many commuters have raised concerns, urging the Chennai Corporation to lay the new road as soon as possible.

MB Thinasakar, a Choolaimedu resident, stated, “Choolaimedu High Road is extremely busy and sees a high volume of traffic throughout the day. The milled road affects rail commuters, two-wheeler riders, elderly individuals, and school children. It serves as the connection between Kodambakkam Arcot Road and Nelson Manickam Road. During peak morning and evening hours, the poor condition of the road significantly paves the way for traffic jams. The corporation must take immediate action to complete the road.”

Echoing his concerns, another resident, Rohan Matthew, noted that recent heavy rains had exacerbated the condition of both main and interior roads. Many elderly residents and pedestrians have expressed concerns about the milled road, which poses a risk of dust allergies and skidding for commuters. It is to be noted that there are Corporation schools and commercial establishments along the stretch.

A private college student, who remains anonymous, remarked, “Walking on Choolaimedu High Road to reach Nungambakkam Railway Station in the morning has become challenging. Additionally, the stray dog problem at night poses a threat to motorists.”

Multiple attempts by DT Next to contact local councillors and GCC officials for their input were unsuccessful.