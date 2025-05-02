Chennai Citizen Connect: Re-lay Hunters Road in Choolai, urge residents

CHENNAI: Chennai city has become synonymous with shoddy roads, and the condition of Hunters Road in Choolai is no exception.

Residents and commuters have requested the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to re-lay the road or at least do some patchwork to ease the situation for daily road users.

Be it the monsoon season or summer, the government departments' intervention appears negligible. And, the commuters continue to endure bad road conditions for months and sometimes years.

Speaking to DT Next, a Choolai resident said, "The condition of the Hunters Road stretch is already poor, making it strenuous for people to ride, drive or even walk. Adding to it, there is some construction or department work undertaken in the location, causing enough traffic congestion."

A regular commuter on the route said, "Choolai is already one of the busiest locations. With vehicular movement being quite intense, we request the government departments to intervene and re-lay the roads."

The residents, shop owners and commuters have requested the department concerned to repair the damaged road at the earliest and prevent any fatalities that could occur due to the bad condition.

Meanwhile, another commuter said that due to the high movement of heavy vehicles, the stretch is constantly prone to dust, and there is also a threat of possible mishaps.

"The road is worn out, forcing two-wheel riders to be more cautious to avoid tripping or skidding while negotiating turns. Also, due to the poor condition of Hunters Road, the traffic during the day moves at a snail's pace," noted a resident.

A civic body official said, "Patch work and re-laying of roads are being done in many areas, the particular stretch will also be attended to soon."