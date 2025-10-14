Chennai Citizen Connect: Public suffers as encroachments squeeze Rajendra Prasad Road in Chromepet

CHENNAI: The public, including commuters, have been suffering as the Rajendra Prasad Road in Chromepet, which was once 70 feet wide, has been squeezed into a narrow 30-foot road due to unchecked encroachments.

The Rajendra Prasad Road, which starts from the MIT gate and runs through busy residential areas like VK Nagar, Maheshwari Nagar, Vinobaji Nagar, Saraswathi Nagar, Venkatraman Nagar, extends to the Hasthinapuram bus stand for a stretch of about one kilometre.

The residents said that despite being one of the important roads in the locality, it has been heavily encroached and is causing daily chaos, accidents and serious safety risks for schoolchildren, cyclists and patients trying to reach nearby hospitals.

Hasthinapuram is a major bus junction, and buses for about 50 routes start from the bus stand every day, and many mini-buses use this road. The local shops, commercial buildings and fuel stations use the roadside space for parking and loading, turning the situation into a nightmare for the regular commuters.

The residents said that when two buses cross each other on the narrow road, traffic comes to a halt. Bicycles and school students are especially vulnerable.

Residents mentioned that a schoolgirl who returned home on her cycle after a flag-hoisting function on August 15 was struck from behind and died at the spot. Every day, at least a minor accident occurs on the road.

“The Highways Department says encroachment removal is the civic body's job. The Corporation says traffic management is the police's duty. Everyone passes the buck and nothing gets done,” said V Santhanam, an activist from Chromepet.

He warns that if authorities don't act, residents will be forced to stage protests.

Police sources said there is a shortage of police personnel, and with the current strength, we are managing as best as we can.