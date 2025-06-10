Chennai Citizen Connect: Public seek permanent solution to broken SWD cover in Korukkupet

CHENNAI: The Mint Supurayalu Street is a prominent place in north Chennai and always witnesses heavy vehicle movement on all days. People in the vicinity use the stretch to reach Tiruvottiyur High Road. However, the street is in a very bad shape.

This apart commuters and pedestrians face potential risk due to a damaged manhole cover of the stormwater drain (SWD) poses a threat to commuters and pedestrians. The Mint Supurayalu Street is congested, and people who come to commercial establishments situated in the area use the already crowded street as a parking space.

“After registering several complaints, Greater Chennai Corporation officials repaired the damaged manhole, but this gets repeatedly wrecked due to heavy vehicle traffic on the street. This adds to the poor condition of the street, which also causes heavy dust pollution. For the past five years, the condition has remained the same,” said R Ramesh, a civic activist of north Chennai.

“Due to the pothole-ridden and dilapidated condition, the street has also become accident-prone. Who will be responsible if someone is injured badly? Addressing the issue at the earliest will help hundreds to walk, ride and drive safely,” said a resident of Korukkupet.

When contacted, a Greater Chennai Corporation official said, “The Mint Supurayalu Street in Korukkupet is a congested area and several hundred use the stretch. Earlier, we had addressed the damaged SWD manhole five times, but it gets damaged quite often. It takes hardly half a day for the recovery time to set the repair of the manhole. But people are not giving the recovery time. The barricades are removed and used immediately. We have received a complaint and will rectify the issue shortly.”