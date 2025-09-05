Chennai citizen connect: Public cry foul over water stagnation woes in Jamalia pedestrian subway

CHENNAI: The Jamalia pedestrian subway, near Perambur railway station, plays a crucial role in providing easy passage for residents and school-going children of either side. However, the narrow pedestrian subway is always waterlogged with sewage-mixed rain water.

The residents, school and college students and office goers in these areas use the subway as shortcut to reach either side of Perambur High Road.

With slush and stagnation of water, subway users find it hard to walk. The passage is always slushy and slippery with uncleared debris, adding to the problem.

The residents and users have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to find a permanent solution to the longstanding issue.

During heavy rain, the subway is inundated up to knee level, making the subway unusable.

The public has been knocking at all possible doors to get the problem rectified, but most of the appeals have been in vain.

Raghukumar Choodamani, resident of Preambur and convener of the Perambur Neighbourhood Development Forum, said, “The amount of debris and garbage dumped over the subway along the tracks leads to stagnation of water, which seeps in through the roof, walls and flooring of the subway. Despite our relentless appeals to Southern Railway authorities to clear the debris dumped along the tracks between Perambur and Vyasarpadi (Jeeva) Railway station on the north side of the subway, proved futile.”

LM Jaiganesh, a civic activist and resident of Kodungaiyur, stated, “The Jamalia subway in Permabur plays a vital role for North Chennai commuters, including school-going children and working women, but it has been plagued by persistent issues. At night, it becomes a hub for mercenaries which compromising public safety. The Chennai Corporation officials have been lethargic in addressing these concerns. We urge authorities to fix more lights, repair the sewage system, and install CCTV cameras to ensure public safety."

When DT Next contacted the Ward Councillor, Punithavathi Aththiraasan, the councillor said, “I have not received any complaint from residents and pedestrians. Will clear the issue by Friday.”