Chennai Citizen Connect: Public cry foul over overflowing garbage bins on EVK Sampath Road

CHENNAI: Pedestrians using EVK Sampath Road in Ward 58 are forced to navigate overflowing compactor bins and scattered waste in front of the Maharashtra Mandal apartment, creating a health hazard and traffic risk as well.

“As I work in a nearby company, we walk to a tea shop along the road every day. It is common to see waste scattered around. We have to be extra cautious, as vehicles approach from the other side while we step away from the waste,” said R Nandana, a pedestrian.

Students and devotees frequently visit the area as it is home to a school, an academy, and a Jain temple. Four compactor bins were found placed along the roadside near a tea shop, with one lying overturned. Large polythene bags of refuse had been dumped nearby, attracting stray cattle and dogs.

The bins occupy considerable road space. As the road connects to EVR Periyar Salai, many commuters use it to reach the main thoroughfare. Long electrical wires were also found among the refuse, posing a risk of tripping and suffering grievous injuries to pedestrians or motorists.

“There are tea shops close to the bins, and the flies from the waste can settle on food items, causing hygiene issues,” said another regular user.

When contacted, a Greater Chennai Corporation official stated the waste is being cleared regularly by sanitary workers and assured that the issue would be inspected.