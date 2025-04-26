Chennai Citizen Connect: Pothole-ridden road irks commuters of Brethapet Road

CHENNAI: The residents of Brethapet Road in Periamet and commuters taking the route have been faced with shoddy road conditions for the past several months. While the civic body has initiated patchwork across the city and relaid the road in some instances, the particular location seems to have been missed.

The commuters say they have been facing difficulty riding on the poor road for a long time and raise concerns about accidents.

The commuters allege that due to high vehicular movement on the route, the roads continue to be in an adverse condition, forcing commuters to endure it quietly.

Speaking to DT Next, a commuter said, "The road, though not a main road, is close to Madras Veterinary College Hostel. Besides the college and hostel located in the area, the route witnesses high vehicular movement throughout the day. But the civic body has not taken any action so far."

Considering the entire stretch, including Brethapet Road and other nearby areas used by many, the residents, shop owners, and commuters have requested that the department concerned lay the road as soon as possible to prevent any fatalities in the area.

"Considering the road is a vital location, quick action by the corporation will be appreciated," a commuter added.

"There are several potholes on the Brethapet Road and not only there, but the nearby roads too are full of potholes, and some roads are milled in a few locations. Hence, we request the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to either do patchwork or relay the road," said a shop owner in the area.

A civic body official assured that the work at the stretch will be attended to soon.