Chennai Citizen Connect: Poor waste management adds to garbage woes in Virugambakkam

CHENNAI: Uncleared garbage spilling from bins has become a daily concern in Ward 128 of Virugambakkam. The residents point out that bins near food joints, shops, and dense residential pockets fill up by midday, way before waste collection.

With trash not being cleared at regular intervals, waste often spills from the bins onto the streets. The pile of trash scattered on the road is an eyesore. The residents attribute the accumulation of garbage to the proximity of a cemetery.

“There are 256 streets in this zone, but only designated bins serve as dumping points for these areas. Waste management workers dump collected garbage at these spots, but the compactor vehicle comes only late at night to remove the trash,” said a councillor in Zone 10.

“We have raised this issue, including the lack of manpower in waste management, in official meetings. But the situation remains unchanged,” another councillor in Zone 10, requesting anonymity.

The garbage scattered on the roads also leads to a surge in stray dog sightings, particularly at night. “Because I live here, I think the dogs recognise me. But even I got chased recently. Crossing this area at night always gives you a bit of a chill,” said the resident, Vignesh.

Residents also highlighted that mosquitoes have increased rapidly, resulting in health concerns. Waste lying unattended for hours becomes a breeding ground, especially during the humid months.

Shopkeepers said poor waste management affects foot traffic and makes spaces near their establishments unclean, messy, and cluttered.

Locals urged the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) intervention to improve waste collection frequency and deploy more sanitation staff in this overburdened stretch.