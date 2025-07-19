Chennai Citizen Connect: Poor upkeep, illegal activities persist in Ayanavaram railway colony

CHENNAI: Railway colonies in Perambur and Ayanavaram see poor conservancy and increasing public nuisance.

The colonies, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Southern Railway, have seen garbage pile-ups, unchecked dumping of plastic waste, and a general lack of sanitation.

Several stretches like Portious Road, Constable Road, Duncan Road, and Sargent Road in Ayanavaram remain poorly maintained.

A railway official said that only about 200 to 300 families currently reside in this part of the colony, though over 1,500 housing blocks exist.

“Some blocks appear as if no cleaning work has been done. Around 80% of the garbage here is from outsiders who pass through and dump waste,” the official said.

The conservancy work in these areas is handled by the railway department and not the Greater Chennai Corporation.

However, regular cleaning remains absent in several pockets. Waste is seen accumulating along roadsides, especially plastics and domestic garbage.

The official assured that it will be taken up with higher authorities to upkeep the area.

Apart from poor sanitation, these less congested, green and tree-shaded areas have become the preferred spots for alcohol consumption and drug use.

“It has become a regular activity, and there is no system in place to prevent it,” said Ward 96 councillor.

The railway official also confirmed that both the state police and the railway police have been informed.

“We keep raising the issue, but there’s no coordinated action. There are at least 40 entry and exit points to the colony. While patrolling happens, it is not sufficient,” he said.