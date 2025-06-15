Chennai Citizen Connect: Political meetings add to traffic woes near Perungalathur flyover

CHENNAI: Perungalthur residents expressed concern over increasing traffic woes and urged the Corporation and the police not to approve or permit political meetings in the vicinity of the Perungalathur flyover.

In the last few months, many political parties have started conducting public meetings near the service road parallel to the Perungalathur flyover during peak hours, especially in the evening.

The road is one of the busiest roads in the locality and during political gatherings, a part of the road is blocked, disrupting the traffic flow and causing major inconvenience to commuters and residents.

The residents stated that they have no qualms about political parties conducting meetings but stressed that proper measures must be taken to ensure hassle-free vehicular movement.

As the meetings often happen at the junction, police personnel should always be present at the spot to regulate the traffic, particularly in the evening, they said.

In addition, people park their vehicles on the flyover to listen to the political speech, adding to the woes of motorists, they added.

Pointing out that it is a residential area, the residents added that the high-volume loudspeakers used for the meetings cause stress and anxiety for everyone, especially elders.

Mahendra Boopathy, the president of the Perungalathur Welfare Association demanded that political parties give proper guidelines to the organisers to conduct meetings without disrupting the traffic flow.

An official from the Tambaram Corporation said that they would look into the issue and make sure the public is not affected by the political meetings in the future.