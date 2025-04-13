Chennai Citizen Connect: Perungalathur residents want Highways dept to barricade SWD construction area to avoid accidents

CHENNAI: The growing Perungalathur is always under construction, whether on roads, drains, or complexes. Now, the localites of the area are appealing to the Highways department to lay drainage systems with proper safety measures.

The Highways department is in the process of constructing the stormwater drainage on the Sathananthapuram - Nedungundram Road in Perungalathur. The work has been going on for a few weeks and is in full swing.

However, no proper nets or barricades were placed around the construction area to prevent accidents. The residents said Sathananthapuram Road is one of the important roads in the locality, as it connects Perungalathur to Vandalur - Kelambakkam Road. Every day, thousands of people used to travel the route for private IT firms and educational institutions.

The residents claimed that they were happy that the drainage was being constructed and that it would be highly beneficial for them during the rainy season, but the work should be done with proper safety measures to prevent accidents. Mahendra Boopathi, the president of the Perungalathur Welfare Association, said that the area is very dark at night, and people who are new to the locality may be unaware of the under-construction drainage and sustain fall injuries. There were high chances of cattle and dogs getting injured after falling into the under-construction drainage.

An official from the Highways department said they would look into the issue and instruct the private contractor to place barricades and reflectors and ensure no harm to the public.