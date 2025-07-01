Chennai Citizen Connect: Perungalathur residents urge Tambaram Corporation to re-lay Manimegalai Street

CHENNAI: Residents of Perungalathur have been urging the Tambaram Corporation to repair Manimegalai Street, which has been in a damaged state for more than a year. Despite several complaints, no action has been taken so far.

Manimegalai Street is one of the most important stretches in the area. The Peerkankaranai Government Higher Secondary School is situated in the vicinity, and the street is used daily by hundreds of students, teachers, and residents.

The road also provides access to the Irumbuliyur bus stop on the GST Road, making it an important route for commuters.

During the rainy season, the road becomes muddy and slippery, making it extremely difficult for students and others to walk.

T Karthick, a resident of the area, said that children often reach school with mud-stained uniforms, and teachers also struggle to walk on the road.

Riders of motorcycles are at even greater risk, as several of them have fallen and suffered injuries due to the uneven surface.

Residents said that roads and streets in nearby areas have been repaired, but Manimegalai Street continues to be ignored. This is despite a government school being situated on the street.

An official concerned with the Tambaram Corporation confirmed that road works worth 160 crore are under way across the corporation zones. He also said that Manimegalai Street will be re-laid immediately.