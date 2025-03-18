Chennai Citizen Connect: Permanent fix for pothole-ridden Erikkarai Main Road seems a far cry away

CHENNAI: The residents of Noombal, besides enduring shoddy roads in the area, also have to deal with the government department's lack of empathy.

For more than a decade, the residents of Erikkarai Main Road in Noombal of Thiruverkadu Municipality have complained of bad roads, but no serious action from the government has been taken so far.

Time and again, calling the Thiruverkadu Municipality to intervene, the residents file complaints and subsequent media coverages are given. However, despite a band-aid approach, the department has seldom shown interest in resolving the issue permanently, allege the residents.

"Every year, the Noombal area is seeing a surge in residential population alongside schools also mushrooming in the area. But, despite the overall development, including commercial, the conditions of roads are largely poor to even worse," said Mahesh, a resident of a well-known apartment in the area.

Commenting further, Senthil Kumar, a social activist and a resident of the locality rued, "In January, after a news report, the office bearers of Thiruverkadu Municipality ordered to temporarily fix the road. But, in Tuesday's rain, the road developed several potholes, posing risk to residents."

Meanwhile, the residents say that the small bus S23 travels through the particular road, which due to the condition of the road can topple and cause fatalities.

Speaking to DT Next, Vigneshwaran, the Ward Councillor said, "We have already taken this complaint to the higher officials of Thiruverkadu Municipality, however, they have refused to promptly act on it. The permanent fix for the shoddy road seems like a far cry."