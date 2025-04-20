Chennai Citizen Connect: Perambur residents tolerate battered Thiruvengadam St since 2018

CHENNAI: The battered state of Thiruvengadam Street in Perambur has been a resident worry since 2018. In the last two decades, the street has been subjected to levelling with concrete twice and an increase in the height of the road by over one and a half feet.

Social activist and resident of Perambur, C Raghukumar, elaborated on the ordeal to DT Next, "A battered stretch of the Thiruvengadam Street was patched up only after our sustained follow-up with the then assistant engineer. Now, despite our relentless representations with the councillor and the Greater Chennai Corporation, the street's junction with Venkatraman Canal Street remains worn out."

He added that they were informed two years ago by an AE that there was construction of certain buildings going on, and the damaged stretch would be corrected soon.

Adding to the worry, the owners of the new buildings have extended their ramps onto the street, congesting the street and making it only 12 feet wide. Even a small spell of rain stagnates the street for days until it dries up.

"We want all the concrete-topped streets in the ward to be replaced with interlocking paving blocks, which are more sustainable and will help in maintaining the existing height of the street if the work is executed properly by removing the existing layers of concrete topping," Raghukumar appealed.

Punithavathi Aththiraasan, the councillor of Ward 71, said, "The proposal has already been given for repairing the road, but works are halted as the Metro Water Board works are under way. Currently, the proposal is for concrete roads but could be replaced with interlocking paving blocks if required."