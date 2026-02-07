Chennai Citizen Connect | Pedestrians forced to wade through garbage piles on Arcot Road footpath

CHENNAI: Pedestrians are facing severe inconvenience due to the accumulation of garbage on the footpath along Arcot Road in Kodambakkam.
The public has urged the Greater Chennai Corporation to clean the garbage immediately and regularly maintain the footpath used daily by pedestrians
The footpath, which is meant for public use, has been turned into an informal dumping ground, causing hardship to daily commuters.
Although Metro Rail construction work is going on in the area and traffic movement has been restricted to some extent, pedestrians and two-wheeler riders continue to use this stretch regularly.
However, due to the failure to clear the garbage on time, the entire footpath remains unhygienic and unfit for use.
A Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) cleanliness worker said, “This area does not fall under our jurisdiction. It comes under a different division; therefore, we do not carry out cleaning work here.”
When asked about the cleaning schedule, he said that the work is usually carried out either during the day or at night.
