Chennai Citizen Connect: Patel Road residents take up own resolve as GCC services deteriorate

CHENNAI: The residents of Patel Road, Perambur, have a list of issues that need immediate attention. The issue burning brightest is the incineration of leaves by the roadside - a looming fire hazard - because of improper handling of tree waste by the conservancy workers.

A resident in the area said people are forced to take action by themselves as the tree waste in their locality is not picked up by the Corporation, and it is a fire hazard for vehicles parked along the road where some burn the leaves. He said troubled residents frequently lodge petitions as the GCC services have deteriorated these days. "Piles of trash have accumulated under the transformer near an apartment, which is dangerous. We have filed numerous petitions urging the local officials to clear the same, but no actions have been taken," he said.

He also urged the officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation to improve stormwater drain maintenance in their wards.

Another concern for Patel Road residents is the newly restored stretch that has been riddled with potholes and craters. Residents demand a permanent solution as the Patel Road junction leading to JJ Scheme Road near Ramachandran Street was restored just a year ago and has returned to its battered condition.

When contacted, an elected representative attached to the corporation said that the issue would be looked into.